Laura Marie Opts To Go Topless In A Pair Of Skintight Cheetah-Print Pants

Brunette bombshell Laura Marie went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram post on Friday. The model showcased her curves as she revealed she was “obsessed” with her pants in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Laura left little to the imagination as she opted to go topless while wearing nothing but a pair of skintight cheetah-print pants. The garment fit snugly around her petite waist as they hugged her curvy hips and round booty perfectly. Her flat tummy and long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot.

Laura posed with her backside towards the camera. She arched her back and popped her booty out while pushing her hip to the side slightly. She placed one hand in front of her on the wall and used her toned arm to cover her bare chest. The other hand came up to touch her silky hair. Fans also got a peek at her sideboob in the photo.

In the background, some plain white walls could be seen. A large green plant and a beige chair were also visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,200 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 140 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Uffff makes leopard suit look better! seductive beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Every time I look at you, you make a big smile on my face babe because of how gorgeous you are,” another gushed.

“OMG, so sexy and so perfect,” a third comment read.

“You are a beautiful doll I adore you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport skimpy outfits in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently piqued the attention of her fans when she looked like a “blue jean babe” in a pair of tiny denim shorts and a long-sleeved gray and white crop top. That pic also proved to be a popular one among her admirers. To date, it’s reeled in more than 6,800 likes and over 110 comments.