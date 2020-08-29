Genesis Lopez Sizzles In A Scanty Pink String Bikini: ‘Tanned And Relaxed’

Bikini model Genesis Lopez went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram snap on Saturday morning. She flashed her curvaceous figure while revealing in the caption of the post that she was “tanned and relaxed.” She also geotagged her location as Key Largo, Florida.

In the sexy selfie, Genesis looked hotter than ever as she rocked a scanty pink string bikini with a butterfly print. The top fastened behind her neck, and showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The low cut neckline also exposed her colossal cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also spotlighted in the shot. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings.

Genesis posed in the doorway to her bathroom as she rested one hand on the wall next to her and used her other to snap the photo. She pushed her hip out and had her shoulders pulled back while she tilted her head and wore a slight smirk on her face. In the background, a shower stall and a long mirror could be seen.

She wore her dark hair pulled away from her face. She styled the long locks in a messy bun behind her head.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 51,000 times within the first four hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 540 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Perfect body 10 of 10,” one follower declared.

“You look absolutely fantastic, happy weekend gorgeous,” another stated.

“You are so amazing to look at my dear. You’re aging like a fine wine and we can’t get enough. Love you boo,” a third social media user wrote.

“I’m sure you are relaxed living the good life lol,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showcasing her hourglass figure in racy outfits online. She’s often photographed wearing scanty bathing suits, sexy dresses, and tight tops for her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a pair of skintight jeans and a revealing green crop top that laced over her ample chest. That upload proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 110,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.