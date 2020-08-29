Eva Longoria, 45, Slays In A Cheeky White Swimsuit During A Stunning Sunset: ‘Have A Great Weekend’

Eva Longoria heated things up on her Instagram page today with a stunning new photo that saw her showing some serious skin. The eye-popping image was shared just moments ago but has already proven to be a huge hit with her 7.9 million followers.

The former Desperate Housewives actress appeared to be sitting on the ledge of a large yacht in the Saturday morning upload. She propped herself up with one arm and stretched her lean legs out in front of her, one of which was bent slightly at the knee. With her other hand, she pretended to grab a beam of light coming off of the stunning sunset that illuminated the sky with a gorgeous, golden-orange glow. The sight was nothing short of breathtaking, however, it was Eva herself that truly seemed to be the focus of her fans.

The 45-year-old slayed as she flaunted her killer figure in a sexy white swimsuit that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. It had thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and a low scoop neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. A deep v-cut fell in the middle of its underwire-style cups, teasing another look at her voluptuous assets to give the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

The one-piece proceeded to cinch tightly to Eva’s flat midsection and had two sexy cut-outs along her hips that showed off even more skin. The garment also boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that was also of note, as it left the star’s sculpted thighs and round booty well on display for her fans to admire.

Eva accessorized her swimwear look with a set of dainty gold necklaces. Her dark locks were worn down and appeared slightly damp as if she had just emerged from a dip in the water prior to the photo being captured.

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends of the mother-of-one went wild for the latest look at her phenomenal physique. The upload has amassed over 41,000 likes within less than 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“U look incredible!! Kisses!! X VB,” wrote pal Victoria Beckham.

“Wonderful woman! Love you so much!!!” gushed another fan.

“Looking gorgeous!” a third follower wrote.

“Goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Earlier this week, Eva thrilled her online audience with another photo that featured her adorable two-year-old son Santiago. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the image captured the mother and son duo spending a day at the pool, where Eva looked as beautiful as ever in an aqua one-piece swimsuit.