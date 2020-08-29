Anllela Sagra Booty Shakes In a Thong While Brushing Her Teeth

With her latest Instagram update, Colombian model and influencer Anllela Sagra proved definitively that she can make even the most mundane of daily activities look sexy. In her Saturday, August 29 post, the 26-year-old Iron Man cover girl teased her 11.8 million followers on the platform with a video that showed her shaking her tight, thong-adorned booty while brushing her teeth.

24kGoldn’s charting hit “Mood” acted as the backing track for the clip, and provided an ideal dance beat for Sagra to bob and weave to as she simultaneously managed to maintain her oral hygiene while flaunting her sinuous, athletic assets. Some fans were quick to embrace the juxtaposition, taking to the post’s comment thread with a plethora of replies praising her body and her booty shake.

“Adorable and beautiful,” appraised one fan. “Poetry in motion.”

“Why bother even wearing the thong?” questioned another, in reference to the scanty nature of Sagra’s bottom garment.

“You are getting so good at reels!” exclaimed a third fan, who added a slew of fire emoji for emphasis.

“You are now my favorite dancer,” wrote another admirer.

Please note that the song included in the embedded video features lyrics that some may find objectionable.

In the uploaded reel, Sagra was captured standing before a bathroom mirror, pursing her lips, furrowing her brows and shrugging her left shoulder while she held onto an electric toothbrush. As the music began to play, she put the brush into her mouth and began to jig up and down as she swayed her hips and shook her slender backside.

The noted fitness fanatic wore nothing but a stained, white tank top that covered little more than her bust and an ultra-thin thong that some in the comments had referred to as dental floss as she moved to the beat.

After expanding her body’s movement to her arms, flailing them around above her, Sagra seemingly became aware of the situation’s silliness and let out a legitimate chuckle. However, she continued on with her dance nonetheless, gaining momentum as she continued. At various junctures, she simulated a jogging motion, jumped up and down and shook her shoulders back and forth as she smiled.

Sagra’s latest clip once again proved to be a popular one with her fans, racking up well over 100,000 likes in just a few, short hours. Furthermore, over 2,000 comments were left.

As shared by The Inquisitr on August 27, the Latina social media star also managed to bring the sizzle to her feed with a post that found her looking super hot in lacy, black lingerie under rolled down pants.