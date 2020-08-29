Suzy Cortez Flashes Her Insane Curves In A White Monokini & Tinted Visor On Instagram

Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez let it all hang out for a recent Instagram upload on Saturday. The model flashed all of her curves while wishing her followers a good morning in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Suzy looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy white monokini. The garment featured a scooped neckline that gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage. The Garment also showcased her toned shoulders.

The bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. A daring cutout also exposed her chiseled abs and flat tummy.

She accessorized the style with a white fur coat that hung off of her shoulders, a small pair of earrings, and a yellow tinted visor around her head.

Suzy posed with her hip pushed out. She had one hand resting behind her as the other hung at her side. She arched her back and looked away from the camera with a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a bookcase could be seen as sunlight streamed in from a nearby window.

She wore her dark hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Suzy’s over 2.3 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 23,000 times within the first three hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 270 messages during that time.

“Very beautiful and pretty,” one follower wrote.

“Good morning Suzy, you are a very pretty woman!” another stated.

“Wow good morning sweet girl,” a third social media user gushed.

“How can one person steal my heart over and over again? You get more stunning by the day my love. Thank you for all of the amazing content. Your personality shines through with each photo,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in front of the camera. She’s often seen posing in sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight workout gear for her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a skimpy red lace lingerie set as she posed in bed with rose petals surrounding her. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has raked in more than 46,000 likes and over 470 comments.