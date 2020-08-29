Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In White Bra & Low-Rise Jeans While Posing On A Balcony

On Saturday, August 29, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee started off the weekend by sharing a sizzling snap on her secondary Instagram account.

The picture, which was taken by the professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, showed the 21-year-old posing on a balcony overlooking a city. Buildings and numerous cars can be seen in the blurred background. The post’s geotag suggested that the location of the photoshoot was Paris, France.

Nata turned her body to the side and stood with her back arched. She leaned forward, placing both of her hands on the balcony railing. She raised her chin slightly and had a relaxed expression on her face with her eyes closed and her lips parted.

Nata opted to wear a white mesh bra and a pair of low-rise blue jeans. The risque outfit put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display, much to the delight of her audience.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her long honey-colored hair down in a deep side part with layers framing her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that she adored the “view” from the balcony where she had been posing for the photo.

Quite a few of Nata’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Great shot. Your beauty is extraordinary,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“What a beautiful picture,” added a different devotee, along with a thumbs up, fire, and red rose emoji.

“Only [y]ou could [m]ake Paris more [b]eautiful,” remarked another admirer.

“Unforgettable sexy beautiful person gorgeous model God gifted her with being a goddess,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The tantalizing photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Nata has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she kneeled on a large pool float while wearing a cheeky red swimsuit that showcased her pert derriere. That provocative post has been liked over 45,000 times since it was shared.