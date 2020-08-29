Donald Trump’s Sister Says He’s ‘Besotted’ With His Daughter Ivanka Trump In Leaked Audio

Newly-released recordings reveal Donald Trump’s sister slamming Ivanka Trump and claiming that her brother is “besotted” with his favorite child.

The president’s niece Mary Trump recently released a tell-all book about her family called Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. As part of her media tour, she also started to release audio that she recorded while having a conversation with Maryanne Trump Barry, as MSNBC reports.

Maryanne bashes Ivanka’s behavior during the period when the Trump administration was facing implementing a new policy over the handling of migrant children.

“When that d*mn Ivanka puts this picture of the Madonna and Child on Instagram when the big news of the day was how kids are being ripped from their families,” she said, before adding that she agreed with Samantha Bee’s harsh criticism of Trump’s eldest daughter.

Maryanne was referring to a 2018 image where Ivanka was holding one of her children in front of her with both of them facing each other. She commented calling her child her heart.

Just days before the photo was posted, the Trump administration had begun implementing a policy that would remove immigrant children from their parents. The administration faced intense criticism for the new policy and Ivanka was called out at the time for appearing to be tone-deaf to the moment facing the country.

Samantha Bee said that Ivanka was a “feckless c*nt” for posting the image when she did, though she later apologized for the comment.

Maryanne continued, saying that Eric was making a fool of himself in public, but Ivanka didn’t mind.

“Ivanka gives a sh*t,” she added.”She’s all about her.”

“Yeah, she’s a mini-Donald,” Mary can be heard saying.

Maryanne then explained that Ivanka is Donald’s favorite offspring, perhaps because she is similar to him.

“She’s a mini-Donald but yet he’s besotted with her. He always has been. She’s always been his favorite.”

The audio is the newest to be revealed by Mary, who recently released a similar clip during which the president’s sister says that he has “no principles” and called him a liar, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She continued to bash her brother in the new clip.

She says that Donald won’t do anything for anyone publicly unless he will get credit for it.

“I mean, if you — anything he did, he says, ‘Look what I’ve done. Aren’t I wonderful?’ And he’s as tight as a duck’s a*s. Just like dad was, really,” she added.

The conversation was recorded in 2018 because Mary was attempting to catch her family members in a lie over their finances.