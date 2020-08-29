Katelyn Runck Flaunts A Tantalizing Amount Of Cleavage In A Sexy White Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning snap in which she rocked a sexy white maxi dress. Katelyn posed in a space with a bohemian vibe and plenty of eye-catching details. The photos were taken by LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first shot, she perched on the edge of a bed covered in gray linens with colorful printed throw pillows. A small circular table was positioned by her legs, and the wall behind the bed featured art pieces that added personality to the space. Katelyn’s tantalizing curves remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she posed in the sizzling dress.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Yandy, whose Instagram page she tagged in the picture. The dress had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The white fabric seemed to drape across her ample assets before wrapping around her waist. The garment had a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated Katelyn’s slim waist and stretched over her thighs. Though the fabric flowed down to the ground, it had a scandalously high slit that left her toned, tanned legs almost entirely exposed.

Katelyn wore her long brunette locks down in voluminous curls, and she played with her hair as she gazed seductively at the camera in the first shot.

She stood up for the second photo, placing both hands on her slim waist as she gazed off into the distance. The thin straps of her ensemble wrapped around her neck in a halter-style, and the fabric flowed over her curves like liquid.

She finished off the update, as she often does, with a short video clip that gave her audience a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the process of obtaining the photos. The video showed that she was barefoot in the look.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 9,500 likes within 28 minutes of going live. It also racked up 583 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“No one comes close to you. NO ONE gorgeous,” one fan wrote, captivated by her beauty.

“You’ll brighten anyone’s day with your style, queen!” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Katelyn, stunning is a understatement. You knocked this out of the park,” a third fan remarked.

“May very well be the most gorgeous woman on the planet,” another commented.

