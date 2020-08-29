Sarah Houchens Soaks Up Some Sun In An Itty-Bitty Red Bikini

Sarah Houchens thrilled her followers this week with another look at her killer figure. The model and fitness trainer returned to her account on Friday with the skin-baring share that has since earned nothing but praise.

The August 28 upload included two stunning images of the blond soaking up some sun by the pool. The photos were captured in West Hollywood, California, per the geotag — a place she noted in the caption of the post “hits different” than where she currently lives in Washington, D.C.

Sarah laid across a white towel that was draped across a plush lounge chair in the double-pic update. It appeared to be a beautiful day for the model to work on her tan, as the golden sun shone brightly as it spilled down on her and illuminated her flawless physique. She slipped into an itty-bitty bikini to enjoy the sunshine. Judging by the reaction of her fans, the bold red two-piece was an excellent choice.

The 25-year-old looked smoking hot in the barely there swimwear that left very little to the imagination. The set included an underwire-style top with a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a deep neckline that left her bronzed decolletage bare and exposed an eyeful of cleavage as she relaxed by the pool. A small white x was printed on one of its tiny cups, drawing even more attention to her exposed chest.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally as risque, if not more. The number boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style that allowed the social media star to show off her round booty and muscular thighs. The piece also featured a thin waistband, which Sarah tugged high up on her hips as the photo was snapped to help highlight her trim waist. In the second slide was a zoomed-in look at the beauty’s midsection as she adjusted her bikini bottoms, offering them to a close-up look at her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Sarah’s 1 million-plus followers went wild for the steamy new addition to her page. Over 280 of them flocked to the comments section to flood the model with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Ahh so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” praised another fan.

“OMG BOD GOALS,” a third follower remarked.

“Total smoke show,” declared a fourth fan.

The upload has also amassed more than 14,000 likes within less than a day’s time.