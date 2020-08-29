‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Reacts To Rumors Claiming Dorinda Medley Was Fired

Ramona Singer is speaking out about Dorinda Medley's departure.

Ramona Singer is speaking out about Dorinda Medley’s recent departure from the Real Housewives of New York City cast.

Following rumors of a potential firing due to the reality star supposedly being a “mean drunk,” Ramona appeared on Extra TV on August 27, where she clapped back at the rumor, saying that she doesn’t believe that Bravo axed Dorinda over her boozy behavior before confirming that she is going to miss her when Season 13 goes into production.

“No, no. I don’t believe that,” Ramona said when asked about the rumor claiming Dorinda’s mean antics of Season 12 had led Bravo to give her the boot.

According to Ramona, she knows that her cast mate’s exit was a “Bravo decision” that was made between the network. However, when it comes to the details and the reason behind the decision, she is not privy to it.

Looking back on Dorinda’s time on the show, Ramona said that her co-star, who had been featured on the series in a full-time role since the show’s seventh season in 2015, was “great for the show” and will be missed by all of the ladies.

After Dorinda took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 25, and announced that her time with the women had come to an end, Ramona said she was completely caught off-guard and left in shock. She then said that everyone was surprised, especially after Dorinda played such a major role on the latest installment of the series.

“The whole world is in shock because where would we be without Dorinda?” Ramona wondered.

Ramona went on to say that she was a bit speechless after learning that Dorinda wouldn’t be rejoining her for filming on the new episodes later this year and told Extra TV‘s host, Jenn Lahmers, that she and her cast mates “only wish the best for” Dorinda.

Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Jill Zarin attend the 2018 Angel Ball. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorinda shared a heartfelt statement with her fans and followers on Instagram about the “journey” of experiences she went through with her co-stars in recent years and the many interesting people she met during her time on the series.

She also noted in her statement to her online audience that she was thankful to Bravo and NBC for the “incredible ride” they took her on.

“Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to [the ladies] for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success,” she concluded.