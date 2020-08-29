Brittany Cartwright Smashes Pregnancy Rumors As She Shares Treadmill Workout On Instagram

Brittany Cartwright shut down pregnancy rumors once and for all as she revealed the reason she’s spending time in her gym this summer.
The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared a boomerang video of her treadmill routine to her Instagram story. In the short clip, Brittany wore her hair in a bun and rocked a Dunder Mifflin Paper Company blue t-shirt and light gray sweatpants as she logged miles on the exercise machine. The Bravo beauty looked as fit and trim as ever as she got her workout in on a hot summer day.
“Let’s support each other instead of tearing each other down,” Brittany captioned the clip. “I’ve gained quarantine weight just like everyone else.”
The camera then panned to a friend on a rowing machine, and Brittany added a joke about everyone putting on weight except for her pal. The Vanderpump Rules star’s feet could be seen moving fast on the treadmill in the clip, and a shot of the duo’s workout entertainment — an episode of The Office — played in the background.
Brittany later shared a shot of her posing by her pool in a black, one-piece swimsuit and later toasting with friends during a night out.
Brittany’s husband, fellow Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, shared clips and pics of his wife lounging in her black swimsuit with a pink pool floatie at their home in Valley Village in California. Jax also posted pics from a night out with friends at the Fat Dog in North Hollywood.
The Instagram posts come after months of pregnancy rumors for the couple.
After Brittany and her man went on a group vacation with their co-stars earlier this month, the former SURver wore a black one-piece suit as the group cruised on a houseboat. Many fans questioned Brittany’s covered-up look while her pals showed off their bathing suit bods.
Brittany has been vocal about her desire to start a family with Jax after marrying him in June 2019 in a wedding in her home state of Kentucky. Fans have been speculating about a possible pregnancy even more during the pandemic, with some predicting the couple will have a quarantine baby. Former co-star Stassi Schroeder recently announced her own surprise baby news with her fiance, Beau Clark, and many think Jax and Brittany will be next.
But Jax expressed concern over a pregnancy during the pandemic, which might be why the couple appears to be holding off on baby-making for now.
“Obviously with this whole virus thing…I’m so scared of she gets pregnant and what if we need to go to a hospital… I think the worst,” he said earlier this year, per Bravo.