Daisy Keech Looks Smoking Hot In A Tight Green Mini Dress

Blond beauty Daisy Keech stunned her 5.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap taken outside in which she rocked a feminine green mini dress.

Daisy was wandering through a gorgeous landscape packed with tall grass that stretched nearly all the way to her waist. Several trees were positioned around the landscape in the distance, and there was also a structure visible towards the edge of the shot, although Daisy’s beauty remained the focal point of the image.

She wore a mini dress with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The garment had thin spaghetti straps that stretched over Daisy’s shoulders and left plenty of her back exposed, as well as her toned arms. The look was crafted from a green fabric with a pink floral pattern on it, and it also had a pink lace border along the bottom that added an extra feminine flair to the ensemble.

Daisy’s back was towards the camera, and her body was angled a bit so that a hint of the front of her outfit was visible, and fans could see how the fabric clung to her ample assets. The garment had a figure-hugging fit that nipped in at her slim waist before stretching out over her pert posterior.

The hem came just below her rear, leaving her toned thighs on full display.

Daisy kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of subtle gold earrings and no other visible embellishments. Her long blond locks were pulled back into a casual loose ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face. She had her arms by her sides and rather than gazing over her shoulder at the camera, she appeared immersed in the natural beauty of her surroundings.

She paired the gorgeous shot with a sweet caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post racked up over 410,900 likes within 18 hours, as well as 1,444 comments from her eager audience.

“This dress looks stunning on ya,” one fan wrote.

“This body,” another follower added simply, including a single flame emoji to emphasize her point.

“Love you Daisy, you inspire me every day,” a third fan remarked.

“Very beautiful woman,” another commented, including a long string of green heart emoji.

