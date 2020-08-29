‘Big Brother’ Star Janelle Pierzina Reveals Why She Really Can’t Stand Nicole Franzel After All-Stars Eviction

The 'Big Brother' legend's beef with the Season 18 winner goes back to 2018 when they filmed 'The Amazing Race' together.

Big Brother star Janelle Pierzina revealed that her dislike for Nicole Franzel came well before the All-Stars game started this summer. Following her eviction from the CBS summertime competition, the legendary player explained how she crossed paths with Nicole on another reality show two years ago and didn’t like her gameplay.

“We played the Amazing Race together and there are situations and scenarios and gameplay that she did where I saw something in her. I did not trust her because she backstabbed someone,” Janelle told ET Online.

“I never trusted her. She is very insecure and I knew that going in, and I have to constantly tell her she is good. I just could not keep up with it, honestly, in the house, and obviously she had such an alliance to me at this point. She knows I don’t like her.”

While they never played the Big Brother game together before the All-Stars season, reality TV fans know that Janelle and Nicole have a history together. In 2018, Janelle partnered with Britney Haynes (BB12 and BB14) to compete on The Amazing Race against Nicole and her fiance, Victor Arroyo. After Janelle and Britney were eliminated from the competion, Nicole and Victor backstabbed their good friend Rachel Reilly when she warned them about an alliance that was targeting them.

Janelle told Us Weekly that The Amazing Race betrayal marked the end of her relationship with Nicole.

“When she backstabbed Rachel Reilly, she completely lost me as a friend. Period.”

Janelle also added that it took everything in her to keep her mouth shut after Nicole named her a Have-Not in the All-Stars game – dooming her to a week of cold showers, an uncomfortable bedroom, and a diet of “slop.” Nicole famously called her nemesis out as someone who “likes to talk about” her before passing the Have-Not punishment to her.

“I wanted to rip her to shreds, is what I was thinking,” Janelle said. “I wanted to make her cry because it’s very easy to do so. But at the end of the day, I’m a mother of three so I didn’t do it.”

Viewers know that Nicole uninvited Janelle to her wedding at the end of her goodbye message to her that played on eviction night. Many fans of the show blasted the tacky move, but the Minnesota realtor said she planned to take the high road with it.

“I mean, I was not going to come anyway,” Janelle told ET. “I still will keep it classy and send them a nice gift.”