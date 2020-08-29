Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Blake Shelton Over Dua Lipa Fail

Blake made an awkward mistake while trying to support girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Kelly Clarkson poked a little fun at Blake Shelton this week after he made an awkward mistake on Twitter. The mom of two proved once again that she’s not afraid to call out her longtime friend and The Voice co-coach when he accidentally spelled Dua Lipa’s name wrong.

The country star took to social media on Friday, August 28, to show his support for his girlfriend of almost five years, Gwen Stefani. Gwen appears on a new remix of Dua’s track “Physical” by Mark Ronson, which features on her album Club Future Nostalgia that dropped earlier in the day.

Never one to shy away from publicly supporting his partner, Blake gushed over his girlfriend as well as Dua and her music.

“This is such an incredible record!! Dia Lipa is so talented and this is next level! @gwenstefani voice is literally so iconic it stops me in my tracks… I am a fan,” he said in the tweet, which can be seen here.

A number of his followers, including Kelly, noticed that Blake misspelled Dua’s first name, accidentally putting an I instead of a U.

The mom of two wasn’t about to let the typo go and playfully pointed it out.

“Awesome, @blakeshelton so…. how is ‘DUA’ Lipa’s record??” she teased as she quoted Blake’s initial message in her tweet, which can be viewed here. She added a crying laughing face and a sassy hand emoji, suggesting she didn’t think he actually knew who the 25-year-old British popstar was.

Kelly’s tweet has received more than 2,400 likes and plenty of fans responded. Many jokingly defended the country singer and placed the blame on autocorrect.

“I’m sure it was autocorrect’s fault right Blake?? Don’t worry we’ve got your back lol,” one fan quipped.

“This has happened to me before. I Blame Autocorrect!!!” a second said.

“Cut that old man some slack… he gets exhausted just expanding his horizons!!” another playfully joked.

The two have made no secret of the fact that they’re not afraid to poke a little fun at one another, often playfully bickering on The Voice. They’ve been friends for years and Kelly’s estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is the “God’s Country” singer’s manager.

Blake even took responsibility for Brandon proposing to the star in a past interview with Hollyscoop (via The Huffington Post).

“I told Brandon, ‘Man, you need to grow up and you figure out that you need to marry this girl,'” he recalled.