Kylie Jenner Visits The Louvre Museum In Paris Amid Travel Photo Backlash

Kylie Jenner was photographed visiting the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris, France, with a gaggle of friends on Friday, according to The Daily Mail, despite backlash from followers for traveling during the pandemic.

The cosmetics maven visited the world-famous museum with a group of pals that included Fai Khadra and Zack Bia, despite her home state of California having urged residents only to travel for “urgent matters.”

Kylie looked stylish during the cultural outing as she wore high-waisted wide-legged black jeans, a cropped leather jacket, and chunky black boots. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore her brown hair in loose waves with a center parting, and carried an on-trend gray snakeskin purse under her left arm. No doubt mindful of the coronavirus pandemic, the group — which was surrounded by security guards — all wore simple black face masks.

The 23-year-old pushed ahead with the itinerary for her European city break despite being slammed by a number of followers for posting photos from overseas on Instagram.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, the reality TV personality shared a slew of photographs to Instagram that depicted her posing among the rooftops of the French capital in a tight crop top and jeans. While many fans were complimentary about the travel shots, a number of followers took to the comments section to call Kylie out for traveling during the Covid-19 crisis.

“I guess the pandemic is just a joke for influencers and celebrities,” commented one follower.

“I can’t see my family because the borders are shut for Canada how can she go to France? Aren’t they all shut down?,” contributed another.

“How in the world did u go to europe this a travel ban.. sometimes i don’t understand,” a third follower asked.

According to The Daily Mail, the social media star landed back at LAX on Friday night after her European getaway. It is believed she flew back from the trip on a private jet.

France was perhaps a particularly controversial holiday destination for the reality star to have chosen given that, according to The Guardian, the country experienced an “exponential” increase in Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 7,379 new infections reported in 24 hours — the highest figure since March, when the country was at the peak of its epidemic.

However, this is not the first vacation Kylie had taken during the coronavirus crisis. As The Inquisitr reported, the makeup mogul jetted off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate her 23rd birthday in early August, along with a number of other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.