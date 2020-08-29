Madison Woolley Puts Bodacious Curves On Display In Tiny White Bikini At The Beach

Madison Woolley made her 539,000 followers happy with a brand-new bikini post uploaded to her Instagram page on August 29. The social media influencer spent some time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer physique.

In the first pic, Madison was seen enjoying the warm sunshine, dressed in her sexy bathing suit. She was snapped from the thighs up, which showed a closer look at her hourglass figure. The Aussie model posed in the middle of the frame, tugging at her thong’s waistband, pulling them higher. She looked down at the camera, tilting her head to the side and gave a small smile.

The views behind her looked incredibly beautiful, featuring the blue water coming up to shore, the fine, white sand, and the blue sky. The second shot showed the babe in a similar stance. This time, she raised her arms and grabbed some strands of her hair. Notably, the angle displayed a glimpse of her flawless armpit.

Madison flashed her curves in a teeny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top boasted tiny triangle cups that seemed to strain against her shapely breasts. Instead of wearing it the traditional way, she spiced things up and sported the garment upside down. It also had a deep neckline that offered a generous view of her décolletage. The floss-like straps that provided support clung to her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She wore a pair of scanty bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show plenty of skin across her toned midsection. Some viewers gushed over her flat tummy and curvy hips.

Madison accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and rings. As per usual, her blond tresses were straight with the strands hanging over her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption, Madison expressed her contentment with the beach. She also revealed that her set was from PrettyLittleThing, tagging the brand in the post and the photo.

Like many of her Instagram shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 17,900 likes and 180-plus comments in less than a day. Countless online supporters dropped compliments and praise, mainly about her body.

“So beautiful and a banging body. You are blessed with good genes,” a fan gushed, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are breaking the internet with this post. Wow! I am speechless with your beauty,” gushed another social media user.

“You are a remarkable woman!” a third follower commented.