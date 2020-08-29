Alexandra Cane Showcases Toned Booty In Thong Bikini During Rooftop Fitness Shoot

Alexandra Cane showed fans the results of her fitness regime in a stunning Instagram post that perfectly displayed her toned body.

The British Love Island star wore black thong-style bikini bottoms for the photoshoot, which tied at the sides to showcase her tanned and toned booty to perfection. The strap from her bikini top was tied around her back, and she sported a high-cut black top which covered her arms and upper back. Alexandra gave her look a sporty twist as she wore sneakers in black, white, and red.

The photoshoot appeared to take place on the roof of a building, as it was possible to see a chimney and clouds in the background, while an open skylight featured to the left of the shot. She posed on tiptoes against a high white wall, with one foot placed on a ledge to fully show off the effect her fitness regime has had on her toned pins. Alexandra turned her head to face the photographer and struck a sultry pose with her back arched and her lips slightly parted. Her raven locks were styled in loose waves as they tumbled to her shoulders.

A photographer with long brown hair and tattoos crouched in the foreground of the snap as they focused on capturing the best shot of the social media star.

Alexandra showed her followers that she meant business as she captioned the upload “we don’t play, we shoot.” She accompanied her words with an emoji of two crossed swords.

The influencer’s followers were not disappointed with the racy shot, and took to the Instagram comments section to praise the star.

“Whats the point in any other women. Once the human species peaks like this its time to give up,” wrote one follower who was clearly taken with the photo.

“Holy moly!!,” commented another fan.

“Wow you look amazing so pretty stunning tan so glamorous amazing body,” a third admirer contributed.

As The Sun reported back in January, Alexandra lost 28 pounds in just three months with the help of her health plan The Happy Body Plan. Since then, she has regularly posted photos and videos of her incredible fitness efforts on Instagram.

Earlier in August, the reality TV personality posted a stunning mirror selfie to show off her figure in a skimpy white two-piece. As The Inquisitr reported, Alexandra wore a strapless bikini top and tiny bottoms that tied at the side for the shots, which showcased her flat stomach. In the caption she noted that she had recently returned from Ibiza, Spain, but was no longer enjoying “bikini weather” — although this did not deter the influencer from sharing indoor swimwear shots with her followers.