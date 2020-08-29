Nina Agdal Flaunts Killer Physique & Teases Abs In Blue Sports Bra

Instagram model Nina Agdal took to the popular social media site on Friday, August 28, to post a new photo set for her 1.6 million followers in which she showed off her killer physique and teased her abs.

For the photoshoot, Nina wore a blue sports bra with a high neckline that cut off at the top of her rib cage and left a strip of toned abdomen on display. She paired the top with light-pink sweatpants that fell loose on her figure and rose to her belly button. Nina added an oversized flannel shirt in faded colors of red, yellow, and white that she left unbuttoned and open to give viewers an eyeful of her midsection. To complete the look, she pulled her brunette tresses up into a bun and accessorized with a variety of bracelets. She decided to forgo shoes for the shoot and went barefoot.

The post included five individual snaps, all taken in an outdoor setting. Nina posed on a stone patio with a large grassy area and treeline making up the background of the frame. In the first snap, Nina was captured close-up with her side turned toward the camera and her legs bent up. She pulled the flannel shirt up to her chin with one hand and looked off toward a distant point with her lips pursed.

In the second slide, Nina was photographed from farther away, giving her followers a glimpse of her toned tummy. She was captured adjusting the collar of the top and looking at something off frame. The third snap featured the model’s profile view as she leaned back with her arms supporting her weight behind her. The shirt fell down her arms to the ground, showing off her sculpted muscles.

In the second-to-last photo, Nina pulled her knees up to her chest and turned her head to look over her shoulder with her lips pursed again. The model struck a silly pose in the final snap. She extended one leg up in front of her and directed her gaze toward her foot with her tongue sticking out between her teeth and her nose scrunched.

In the caption of the post, Nina reminded her followers that it was Friday in case they forgot. The photo set earned more than 10,000 likes and a few dozen comments within the first day.

“Looking exquisite if I might say so myself,” one Instagram user complimented Nina in their comment.

“Gorgeous!” another follower wrote.