Josh Gad Shares One Of His Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick told Josh to 'take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God's creation' before his death.

Josh Gad returned to Twitter following the death of Chadwick Boseman to share a poignant tribute to the late actor. In a message posted shortly after the news of Chadwick’s passing was announced, Josh shared two screenshots of a lengthy and extremely touching text he got from the Black Panther actor.

In his Twitter post, which can be seen here, Josh said that he was breaking his social media silence to honor his friend. He described Chadwick as a “brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent” and urged his 593,000 followers to “take this in & celebrate life.”

“He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels,” he added.

Attached was a look at the long and poetic message, which Josh said was one of his final interactions with the star before his death. Chadwick began by playfully complaining about all the rain California had earlier this summer and shared how he was disappointed to see that three days of bad weather had been forecast.

“Now that the rain has stopped and today’s storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath,” Chadwick told Josh.

The late Marvel star encouraged Josh to “Inhale and exhale the moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day.”

“We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom.”

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Chadwick joked that if the rain continued in California he would head outside to put out some jars and bins to catch it so that he could enjoy water more alkaline than anything he could buy in a bottle.

Josh’s tweet had received more than 9,600 retweets and more than 58,500 likes in the first five hours. Plenty of fans responded with their own tributes to the late star.

“This is beautiful & heartbreaking, thank you for sharing,” one Twitter user said.

“He sure knew how to make the most of his one precious life,” another replied.

Chadwick and Josh starred together in the 2017 movie Marshall alongside Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell. In it, Chadwick portrayed the first African American Supreme Court Justice and civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall.

The actor passed away aged 43 at his home in Los Angeles after a private battle with cancer. His family confirmed the news on his Instagram account on August 28 and also announced that he had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which later progressed to stage IV. Chadwick never publicly acknowledged his battle and shot several films in the wake of his diagnosis, including Black Panther.

He is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.