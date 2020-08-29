Bella Hadid & Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Reportedly On Good Terms As They Cross Paths At VMA Rehearsals

Bella Hadid and her musician ex-boyfriend The Weeknd are on “good terms,” The Daily Mail reported, as the pair were reunited backstage at rehearsals for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

An insider told the publication that the supermodel — who has been confirmed as a presenter at the upcoming event — was seen at the New York VMAs location on the same day that The Weeknd finished up rehearsals for his performance there. Yet according to the source, there was no awkwardness between the former flames.

“They played it cool and crossed paths with each other, same place, same time,” the insider revealed to the newspaper, before they added that the pair appear to be “on good terms.”

Bella and The Weeknd were first spotted together back in 2015 at Coachella. After they split in August 2019, the on-off couple cited conflicting schedules as to why their romance had come to an end.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

According to pictures published by the news source, Bella wore a revealing, black mesh ensemble for her day in New York. The supermodel was pictured on Friday in an attention-grabbing transparent top made up of conjoining mesh panels, which showed off her underboob. The top featured two thin shoulder straps and its arms were long enough to cover her hands. She paired the garment with loose black trousers that hung from her hips, and chic strappy heels.

Bella embraced a 90’s vibe for the day and had swept her dark hair into a retro up-do with a side fringe, which was complemented by a large pair of silver hoop earrings. In the photos, she held a black face mask over her nose and mouth, no doubt concerned about her safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the publication pointed out, The Weeknd is nominated for six gongs at the VMAs, and is also expected to perform at the event. Due to coronavirus concerns, this year’s awards show is to be held from different locations around New York City, after organizers backtracked on plans to stage it entirely from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

According to the news source, organizers said the event will span all five boroughs of the city in order to “pay homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents.”

As The Inquisitr covered, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are both nominated for a staggering nine awards at this year’s show, including a joint nomination in the Video of the Year category for their collaboration “Rain on Me.” Other artists nominated for the prestigious award included Eminem, Taylor Swift, and Future.