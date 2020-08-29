‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Brooke Calls Shauna The ‘Slut From The Desert’ & Katie Breaks Up With Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 28 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) blasting Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). He was furious that she told the man that he despised that she loved him. He listed the reasons that he hated Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Brooke insisted that her feelings for the media mogul were in the past, per SheKnows Soaps, and pleaded with him not to give up on their future.

Ridge Asks His Ex-Wife To Leave

The blonde wanted them to talk about it at home. Instead, Ridge asked her to leave. Brooke threw up her hands and left his bedroom. Once alone, Ridge thought about the immediate past and how he ended up on the bed. He could not forget Brooke’s voice as she told Bill that she loved him.

In the meantime, Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) were talking about the situation upstairs. Quinn wanted her friend to go upstairs because she was the dressmaker’s rightful wife. She reasoned that Ridge had also had enough of Brooke because he now knew that he wasn’t the only one in Brooke’s heart.

Katie Breaks Up With Bill

The world’s most-watched soap opera showed Bill pleading his case to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He claimed that she made him a better man, as seen in the video clip below. She said that was part of the fantasy he had about them. She made him a better father or a kinder man, but he was still the same Bill who could break her heart at a moment’s notice.

Katie now knew that his connection to her sister was still there. She would not let him hurt her anymore. She was devastated for Will Spencer’s (Finnegan George) sake but they were over. The above image shows how tears rolled down Katie’s cheeks as she said goodbye to Bill. As Katie walked out the door, Bill called out to her but she kept walking.

You’ll need some tissues for this #BoldandBeautiful scene. ???? #Batie has officially called it quits. ???? pic.twitter.com/kWrcfJnudr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 28, 2020

A Slut From The Desert

Shauna was alone when Brooke came downstairs. The former Mrs. Forrester immediately lashed out at Shauna and accused her of lying in wait for her husband. Shauna said that she could give him the love and joy that his ex-wife never could. She was the woman that Ridge wanted because she had not been preoccupied with kissing other men and telling them that she loved them. Ridge would never have to question her commitment to him.

Brooke blasted Shauna’s holier-than-thou attitude and then modified a phrase that the late Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) used to call her. She called Shauna the “slut from the desert.” Shauna laughed off Brooke’s rant and confirmed that she was Ridge’s wife. Brooke said that there was not a “damn thing” she could do about the fact that Ridge would always love her.