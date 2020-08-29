Monica Says ‘Each Day Is A Struggle’ For Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa After His And Gigi’s Deaths

Monica and Vanessa have been close friends for more than a decade.

Singer Monica has shared an update on how the late Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant is doing in the wake of his and their 13-year-old daughter Gigi’s deaths in January. “The Boy Is Mine” singer opened up to Entertainment Tonight about their almost 12-year friendship and said that the most important thing she’s been able to do for Vanessa over the past few months is to just being there for her.

“Whatever she is feeling each day is something we will never understand, that level of pain, that level of heartache, also respecting her privacy,” Monica said, adding that “each day is a struggle” for Vanessa. She told the site that her close friend has been surrounded by love from friends and family and shared that her sister, Sophie, and Power actress La La Anthony have both particularly stepped up to support her.

“As a mom, I have never seen the pain of losing a child. We try to keep her covered,” she added.

Monica also noted how Vanessa and Kobe’s children have been a “blessing” for her during such a difficult time. She said 1-year-old Capri “is the happiest baby” she’s ever seen and called her a “dancing machine” who brings “pure joy.”

“Even in the heartache, they are the greatest blessing. They are the greatest gift that they left.”

Vanessa and the late basketball superstar have four children, Gigi, Capri, Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Monica sweetly gushed over the late teenager. She called Gigi “a sweet-spirited girl that really, really loved other people deep.”

The mom of three also vowed to continue to stand by Vanessa and said she knows that she’ll be grieving her husband and daughter for the rest of her life.

“I always say ’till death do us part because this is something that will forever be a pain. But she’s been a strong one. She’s been really strong,” Monica said.

Last week, Vanessa paid a heartbreaking tribute to the talented Los Angeles Laker in a post on her private Instagram page to commemorate what would have been his 42nd birthday on August 23. In her lengthy caption, she told the athlete she wished she’d have gone first and opened up about how much she desperately misses him and their daughter.

Kobe and Gigi died on January 26 when their helicopter crashed into a mountain side in Calabasas, California. They were making their way to one of the teenager’s basketball games. Everyone onboard was killed on impact.

Basketball coach John Altobelli, Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan also died in the crash.