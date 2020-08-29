Ana Cheri Displays Her Ample Curves As She Kneels On A Bed In Barely-There Blue Lingerie

Fitness model Ana Cheri gave fans a Friday night treat as she posted a tantalizing Instagram photo that showed her knelt on a bed in barely-there blue lingerie.

Ana wore a pastel blue two-piece for the sultry snap, which appeared almost transparent and showed off her bombshell curves to full effect. She seemed to almost be spilling out of the bra, which was stretched tightly across her ample chest and featured two thin straps which, instead of being tied behind the influencer’s neck, hung down suggestively in front of her. The lingerie also boasted two very thin sleeves, which were placed around her toned upper arms and gave the ensemble a playful vibe.

The bottoms Ana sported offered even less coverage than the bra. A thin strip of material that protected the influencer’s modesty was kept in place with strings that tied just above the social media star’s hips. She ramped up the sex appeal of the snap as she sported white, thigh-high stockings, which rose just above her knees and highlighted her tanned legs. While Ana kept her jewelry minimalist for the photoshoot, she wore a chunky silver watch on her left wrist, and a sparkling silver ring.

Ana wore her brunette tresses loose and straight for the smoldering shot, which saw her pose in dreamy surroundings. The influencer knelt on a bed with her legs apart and her hands placed lightly on her thighs. An eye-catching neon sign that read “never stop dreaming” — a sentiment Ana echoed in her caption — hung on the pink wall behind the fitness trainer. The bed’s pink headboard fanned out in a vintage Art Deco style, and there were a selection of cushions, that ranged from fluffy to patterned to metallic, scattered behind the stunning model.

Fans rushed to the post’s comments section to tell Ana how much they had enjoyed her latest upload.

“You’re so pretty I forgot what I was going say,” wrote one follower, who added a red heart to their words.

“You allow me not to stop dreaming,” commented another in response to Ana’s caption.

A third admirer was particularly encouraging in their praise for the Instagram model.

“Smoking hot in blue. Look spectacular you Goddess Ana! Absolutely gorgeous breathtaking beauty pure perfection in every way imaginable your pictures and videos are spectacular keep up the awesome work and you rocks!!,” they wrote.

Ana has been no stranger to posting revealing photos on the social media channel. As The Inquisitr reported, earlier on Friday the beauty uploaded a sizzling throwback video of her dancing in a two-piece bikini that barely kept her covered.