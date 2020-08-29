Abby Dowse Sizzles In Blue Lace Lingerie

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in seductive lingerie. The blond bombshell opted for a blue lace two-piece set from Lounge Underwear, posing provocatively with her legs parted and her hands on her hips. The snapshot spotlighted her hourglass curves, cutting off at the mid-thigh to maintain the focus on her fit body. Likewise, part of her face was cropped out of the shot, which was framed to only capture her voluptuous mouth.

Abby put on a busty display in the revealing lingerie, which included underwire demi-cups that flaunted her cleavage. The 30-year-old leaned forward toward the camera, giving her audience an eyeful of her buxom curves. Her shoulder was cocked and her head was titled to the side, her alluringly parted lips adding to her sex appeal. A layered pendant necklace adorned her décolletage, further luring the gaze to her chest. The same effect was achieved by the delicate scalloped trim that decorated the scooped neckline, which also embellished her bottoms.

The high-cut number had a V-shaped waistline that rose just below her belly button, drawing the eye to her chiseled midriff. The sides came up above Abby’s hips, accentuating her waist.

The floral lace set was a gorgeous azure shade that flattered Abby’s golden tresses, while also emphasizing her bronzed tan. The model completed her hot look with a white shirt, which she wore unbuttoned, coquettishly letting it slide down to her elbows.

She added some extra bling with large hoop earrings, two bracelets, and a pair of rings on her fingers. She rocked a chic manicure that incidentally matched her shirt, as well as the stylish all-white décor. Her hair looked tousled and messy, brushing over her shoulders in an unruly fashion.

Abby captioned the photo with three blue hearts that seemingly mirrored the color of her outfit. She also offered fans a discount code for the brand’s products, reeling in a lot of response from her online admirers.

“Can never get enough of you in lounge [Underwear], especially love this color on you [drooling-face and heart-eyes emoji] Gotta be my fav on you too,” one person commented on her post.

“WoW that new set on your gorgeously tanned body [is] priceless Abby, read another message, trailed by a string of loving emoji.

“Love this lingerie color, you look great in blue,” gushed a third fan.

“GD! I have no words!?” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over one hour and has already amassed more than 8,100 likes and close to 200 comments.

The steamy upload came just one day after Abby flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy aquamarine bikini. That post has been liked over 25,200 times since it was shared.