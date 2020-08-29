‘Black Panther 2’ Status Unclear After Death Of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman had a breakout role in the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. The actor’s death at the age of 43 has led many to wonder whether they might see him again in the planned sequel — and sparked some controversy among those who found it improper to worry about the future of the Marvel series so soon after his passing.

As The Inquisitr reported, Boseman died in his home in Los Angeles on Friday following a battle with cancer that he had kept quiet. Family members released a statement noting that he had continued to work while undergoing rigorous treatments, including his iconic role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” the statement read. “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

As Deadline reported, Black Panther 2 had been tentatively scheduled for release in May 2022, but it was not clear if the actor had been able to put in any work or just how the project would proceed.

It did not appear likely that any filming had taken place. Cinema Blend reported that production appeared to be on hold as the entertainment industry was ground to a halt with the coronavirus pandemic.

The report added that filming for Black Panther 2 was likely scheduled to start in early 2021, but there had already been some complications. Rachel Morrison, who served as director of photography on the first movie and was set to return for the sequel, had to bow out of the project after a delay to her directorial debut, Flint Strong.

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020

The report noted that shooting on Morrison’s new project would have overlapped with Black Panther 2, meaning she would be unable to work on the follow-up. It was not clear if she had been replaced, or just how much the impact of the coronavirus may have set back production of the Black Panther sequel.

After Boseman’s death was revealed late on Friday, many fans took to social media to inquire about the status of the movie, with the term “Black Panther 2” shooting to the top of Twitter’s trends. This earned a backlash from many others who found it improper to worry about that instead of mourning the actor’s passing.

“Marvel fans: Your concern should not be whether there can be a Black Panther 2. There have been generations of Black Panthers (Shuri being the most recent),” tweeted game designer Mike Selinker.