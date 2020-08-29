Devon Windsor Stuns In A Skimpy Bikini: ‘Tie Dye Obsession’

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor once again wore a two-piece from her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, showing off the bikini on her Instagram account on Thursday, August 27.

The blond bombshell posed in a tropical locale, a bright blue sky shone brightly above her, dotted with white clouds. Green palm trees swayed in the breeze.

The shot was taken from below, showing off Devon’s full ensemble and her tanned and toned body. The model stood tall above the camera, looking down at the lens with serious bedroom eyes. Her lips were slightly parted, and a hint of her pearly white teeth sparkled.

She wore a mostly-white bikini that featured a top with a cut-out at the décolletage, which showed off some skin. The garment featured bursts of blue on the cups and band. The top appeared to be strapless, with one strap tying around her back. Devon’s sun-kissed midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs.

The swimsuit bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen but rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and fit body. The bottoms tied on her hips. Her golden legs seemed to stretch on forever, particularly due to the angle of the photo.

She seemed to have just emerged from the ocean, as her leg glistened with droplets of water.

Devon pulled her blond locks back in a ponytail, wearing a headscarf that matched her bathing suit. She bent both of her arms at the elbows, holding her hair behind her neck.

As for her jewelry, Devon opted to accessorize with gold hoop earrings.

In the tags of the post, Devon revealed the listings for each of the items she wore in the image. The headscarf retails for $36, while the garment she’s sporting over her bust, called the Iryna, goes for $77. The bottoms, known as the Hannah, is worth $60.

At the time of this writing, Devon’s followers hit the “like” button close to 500 times.

One fan was stunned by her latest look, sharing their awe in the comment section of the post.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtakingly beautiful,” they gushed, including two red hearts and a heart-eye emoji.

As The Inquisitr readers and Devon Windsor fans know, the model frequently takes to her Instagram account to share photos of herself clad in swimwear. One of her most recent uploads featured her snorkeling in a bikini in a three-photo slideshow. The two-piece appeared to be a leopard print, though it was hard to tell through the blue water.