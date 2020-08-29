‘One Piece’ Episode 939 Preview Hints At Tonoyasu’s Execution & Commotion At Flower Capital

In One Piece anime, Tonoyasu was initially introduced as a male geisha who is living with the poor citizens of the Land of Wano at Ebisu Town. However, in the previous episode of the popular anime, it turned out that Tonoyasu, who is also known as Shimotsuki Yasuie, was a close ally of the late Lord Kozuki Oden and considered one of the most famous and well-respected people in the country 20 years ago. While listening to the conversation of Shinobu, Kanjuro, and the Straw Hat Pirates, he learned that Shogun Kurozumi Orochi already knew about their plan to recruit samurai who will join them when they raid the enemies’ headquarters in Onigashima on the night of the Fire Festival.

To save the plan, he purposely handed himself to the enemy despite knowing that Shogun Orochi might execute him if he reveals his true identity. Based on the preview, One Piece Episode 939, which is titled “The Straw Hats run! Save the Captive Tonoyasu!,” will be featuring the execution of Tonoyasu and the commotion at the Flower Capital involving the Straw Hat Pirates.

“The time for Tonoyasu’s execution is approaching. The Straw Hat’s clear away unassailable guards and rush to stop the execution. Will Tonoyasu share the fate of the cherry blossoms? The truth behind his smile will be revealed.”

When he was informed about the captivity of the Witching Hour Boy, Shogun Orochi ordered his men to spread the news in the country and prepare to execute him in public. He believes that giving a death sentence to Tonoyasu would serve as a strong warning to the loyal followers of Lord Oden who are planning to oppose and overthrow his government.

After learning Tonoyasu’s real identity and sacrifice, the Straw Hat Pirates are expected to do everything they can to prevent Shogun Orochi from executing his plan. One Piece Episode 939 preview featured Nami, Nico Robin, and Usopp heading into the Flower Capital to stop the execution. Though he wasn’t shown in the preview, Roronoa Zoro is also set to go in the same direction as he was seen following Toko, the daughter of Yasuie, and Kozuki Hiyori.

However, despite their huge effort, it seems like the Straw Hat Pirates will fail to stop the execution. In the preview, Tonoyasu is shown being shot by an unknown gunman. Aside from the execution, One Piece Episode 939 would also reveal Tonoyasu’s past with Lord Oden and the truth behind his smile. Like the people who are living at Ebisu Town, he’s also a result of the failed SMILE devil fruit experiment by Shogun Orochi.