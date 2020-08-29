Kylie Jenner Poses In A Crop Top In Paris

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 28, to share a new photo set with her 192.7 million followers. She shared a multi-photo update with fans, posing on the rooftop on a building in Paris while rocking an ensemble that showed off some serious skin.

It appeared to be a beautiful day in the City of Love, with blue skies shining overhead dotted with clouds. The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul had an incredible view from the roof, including a church steeple that rose up sky-high.

Kylie was accompanied by her friend Fai Khadra, who joined in on some of the pictures.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a tiny patterned halter on top, a tight garment that showcased her bust and her tanned, toned, and taut midriff. She paired the shirt with black jeans that circled around her waist and only served to emphasize her hourglass figure and curvaceous body. She also wore a tiny purse around her shoulder.

In addition to the sultry outfit, Kylie posed seductively in the six images. In the first of the photos, she tilted her head back towards the sun and closed her eyes, her lips parting. She also arched her back, exposing more of her sun-kissed abdomen.

In other image, Kylie turned her body to the side, shooting the camera a stare with serious bedroom eyes.

For almost all of the shots, she gripped the side of the rooftop fence.

Kylie’s hundreds of millions of fans were quick to respond in the comment section of the Instagram upload, showering her with compliments and praise and lauding her latest look. While some chose to reply solely with emoji, others left her lengthier messages.

“The world is your runway,” declared one social media user, punctuating their comment with four pink hearts.

“You couldn’t take me?….really?” joked a second person.

“YES,” replied a third follower in all-caps.

“Bebe you look so good,” shared a fourth fan, following up their message with a smiley face with heart eyes and a flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram post broke 10 million likes and received more than 65,000 comments.

As Kylie Jenner fans and The Inquisitr readers know, Kylie often shares racy photos and fashionable snaps on the social media platform. One of her latest posts featured her rocking an all-white set that consisted of a knit bra and sweatpants. She also chose to pair the scantily-clad ensemble with a white sweatshirt.