Julianne Hough Teases ‘Two Go In, Only One Comes Out’ In Adventurous Pair Of Photos With Brother Derek

Julianne Hough has been on an adventurous vacation with her family and she showed a fun part of that in her latest Instagram post. Julianne and her brother Derek Hough were heading into a daunting tunnel and she joked about whether they would both make it back out again.

The new Instagram post included two photos. The first one showed Julianne and Derek standing side-by-side and the geotag label suggested that they were standing on the Montana side of the Hiawatha Trail.

A number of Julianne’s social media uploads over the past week or so have been taken during a vacation with her extended family in the Coeur d’ Alene area of northern Idaho. This is one of several times that the Hiawatha Trail has made an appearance.

In this case, the siblings appeared to be on one side of a tunnel along the scenic trail. They both were wearing bike helmets and had stunned expressions on their faces. The duo had their eyes wide open, along with their mouths, as they looked over their shoulder toward the camera. It seemed that it was dark where they were, with a light they had with them turned on to illuminate them.

The caption of Julianne’s first photo teased that two were going in, but only one would emerge. She asked everybody who their money was on, and it looked as if her followers were a bit torn.

Luckily, it was quite clear that this was all in jest. Julianne and Derek are known for having a very playful dynamic between them and they love to tease one another. The second photo showed Julianne standing solo, seemingly still on the initial side of the dark and spooky-looking tunnel.

“This looks like a cover of a Nancy Drew book,” one of her fans teased.

“My money is on you Jules,” another fan quipped in picking one of the siblings to make it back out again.

Over the course of about 10 hours after Julianne first shared this pair of photos, almost 90,000 of her 4.9 million followers had hit the “like” button. More than 500 people also commented, and many of them seemingly picked Julianne over her brother in this fierce proposed battle.

“@juleshough you of course….@derekhough will be too busy TIKTOK’ing in there,” joked someone else.

“I love how close you guys are!! Jules probably took Dereks peddle off and took off, or pushed him over lol,” commented another joker.

The former Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent judge seems to be having a blast during this vacation. Fans have been thrilled to have the chance to go along on this wild ride with her and they hope there are plenty of additional updates on the way.