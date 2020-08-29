Chadwick Boseman Died On Jackie Robinson Day, 7 Years After Playing Iconic Role

Chadwick Boseman earned praise for his portrayal of baseball legend Jackie Robinson in the movie 42 in 2013. On Friday, the observation of Jackie Robinson Day across Major League Baseball, Boseman died at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer.

With his passing, many have reflected on his portrayal of the Brooklyn Dodgers star and the cultural significance it held, as well as the coincidental timing of his passing. Jackie Robinson Day is normally celebrated on April 15, but the coronavirus pandemic had postponed the MLB season and pushed this year’s observation to August 28. As MLB.com noted, that was the day in 1945 that Dodgers president and general manager Branch Rickey told Robinson that the organization had decided to make him the face of integration in the MLB. He would break the color barrier two years later.

Boseman was a little-known actor at the time he was cast, and he spoke to Vanity Fair about the pressure of bringing the sports icon to life on the big screen.

“I definitely felt the responsibility going into it,” Boseman said. “I felt more responsibility to [Jackie’s widow] Rachel Robinson than I did to anyone else. Everyone had their own opinions and reasons why he is a hero to them. People would meet me, call me, text me, e-mail me, Facebook-message me, and tell me, ‘I hear you’re playing my hero.’ When that happens, you know that all of those people are going to have an opinion and feelings that you have to live up to. But I just thought, ‘Let me just focus on the truth.'”

Boseman would later meet with the Hall of Famer’s widow when she visited the set of the movie. As he later told Kentucky.com, she visited as they were filming outside in 90-degree heat, giving him a hug and joking about how sweaty he had gotten. She also shared stories about memories of her husband’s teammates and how they felt about each of them.

The report noted that Boseman had lived in Brooklyn and knew how to play the sport, but still trained for months with professional players to give a greater sense of authenticity to his role.

Boseman continued to carry a connection to Robinson in the years after the role, and after he found greater fame through his role in the Black Panther movie. Earlier this year, on the normal observation of Jackie Robinson Day, he shared an Instagram post commemorating the day and praising an organization that donated $4.2 million in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals serving African American communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.