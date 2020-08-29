Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Minuscule Yellow Bikini: ‘I Attract Dogs’

American swimsuit model Hannah Palmer took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 28, and wowed her 1.6 million followers with a hot bikini picture.

In the snap, Hannah rocked a tiny yellow bikini that showcased her amazing figure. Her top boasted tiny cups which exposed major underboob. It also featured thin straps, a plunging neckline, and a string that ran across her chest and tied at her back.

Hannah teamed the top with string bottoms that drew attention to her sexy legs and thighs. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

The stunner wore her blond tresses in waves, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

The shoot took place outdoors, against the background of a pool table. Some trees could also be seen behind her. To pose, Hannah squatted on the floor, next to her dog. She lifted her chin and parted her lips. The model touched her dog and seductively gazed at the camera.

According to the tags in the post, Hannah’s bathing suit was from Bikini Block and her footwear was from Drip Creationz. She also tagged Films L.A. and the Maimon Group for the photography and location credits, respectively.

Within three hours, the picture garnered more than 32,000 likes. Many of Hannah’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared over 500 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You look totally awesome,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart emoji.

“So gorgeous. This color looks so good on you. Your picture brightened my day, thank you for sharing,” another user wrote.

“You’re the hottest and the prettiest model on Instagram. May all good things happen to you!” a third admirer remarked.

“What a sexy young lady!! You have the face of an angel and the body of a goddess. I really wish to meet you someday,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my wife,” “fantastic,” and “perfect,” to let Hannah know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Tina Louise, Suelyn Medeiros, Natalie Kailey, and Amanda Trivizas.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 26, Hannah shared another hot photograph in which she rocked a minuscule a peach-colored bathing suit. She cuddled a small dog in her arms as she gazed at the camera and flashed a soft smile. The post has accrued more than 75,000 likes.