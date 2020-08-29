Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her Tanned Legs In Teal Shorts

In Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gifted her 100.6 million followers with a multi-photo update that featured her wearing a cozy sweater paired with dark teal shorts that showed off her long, tanned legs.

Kourtney appeared to be in a home in the six-photo slideshow, in various stages of putting a record on the record player. In one image, she sat on top of a marble shelf, holding a vinyl in her hands. She tucked one hand in her pocket and looked off to the side.

In another shot, the reality star walked down the stairs in a blur, a large smile on her face. Her pearly white teeth shined. Once again, her hands were in her pockets.

In yet another picture, Kourtney looked directly at the camera, her mouth set in a straight line. she crossed one leg over the other as she sat on the marble countertop.

Kourtney wore a color-blocked sweater emblazoned with gray, black, and nude hues all formed into squares and rectangles. The long-sleeved garment featured a modest neckline that curved at her neck.

The dark shorts reached just above her knee when she stood up, but hiked up on her thighs when she sat down. Her long legs seemed to stretch on forever.

She paired the ensemble with peachy, open-toed heels.

Kourtney wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle and slicked back into a tight braid that cascaded down her back.

Kourtney’s hundreds of millions of followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower the celeb with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“Vintage queen,” commented one social media user, punctuating their message with a smiley face with heart eyes and a manicure emoji.

“NEED THIS OUTFIT,” declared a second person, following up their comment with two smiley faces and a red heart.

“Did mason take these,” wondered a third fan, including a camera emoji for effect.

“Vibe babe,” replied a third follower, adding two pink hearts for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Kourtney’s most recent Instagram share racked up more than 267,000 likes and received over 1,300 comments.

The Poosh fashion designer frequently flaunts her style on the social media platform. Recently, she posted an image of herself on a boat, clad in a form-fitting swimsuit. The sparkling silver one-piece only served to emphasize Kourtney’s toned and tanned figure, as well as her hourglass physique.