Joey King Poses With A Leg Up In Colorful Mini Dress To Tease MTV VMAs Appearance

Joey rocked a designer look and some massive gold jewelry in a series of photos.

Joey King gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at the outfit she’ll be wearing when she makes at appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The 21-year-old actress modeled her flashy designer ensemble in a series of photos. She also rocked a few over-the-top accessories.

The Kissing Booth 2 star wore an enchanting mini dress that featured a bold rose print. Some depictions of blossoms were a vivid scarlet hue, while others were lime green with darker shading. The latter blended in with the rest of the piece’s intricate floral pattern. Joey’s dress clung to her slender frame, highlighting her tiny waist. It had a high neckline and long sleeves. The skirt’s hemline ensured that little of the actress’ shapely legs were hidden from view. One of the tags that she added to her post indicated that the garment was a Versace design.

Joey also rocked gold statement jewelry from the high-end fashion label. Around her neck, she wore two massive stacked chains. The thick links had Greek meander patterns etched on them. Each chain was adorned with a large medallion featuring a three-dimensional Medusa face.

She also sported a number of chunky rings, medallion statement earrings, and matching barrettes on both sides of her head. Her long, light brown hair was parted down the center. She wore it sleek and straight.

Joey completed her look with a pair of vibrant red stiletto heels that were perfectly coordinated with her dress. In her first photo, she was lifting her right knee up to include one of her shoes in the image’s frame. She had her chin tilted up in a strong, confident manner. Subsequent snapshots provided closer views of her jewelry and her fingernails, which were painted the same shade of crimson as her shoes.

The final slide of Joey’s post was a video that appeared to show the actress napping in a chair. Dramatic music played as the camera zoomed in on her. In her caption, she seemed to suggest that she was wearing the same outfit that viewers will see when they watch the MTV VMAs this weekend. According to Variety, Joey is going to present one of the awards on Sunday night. The other presenters are Travis Barker, Drew Barrymore, Madison Beer, Sofia Carson, Kelly Clarkson, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly, Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Nicole Richie, and Jaden Smith.

Joey’s outfit was a big hit with her Instagram followers, as many of her striking looks are.

“WAP,” wrote her Kissing Booth 2 costar Taylor Zakhar Perez, who added a fire emoji to his comment.

“Wow! So beautiful,” read a message from Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

More than one of Joey’s non-famous followers compared her to a “goddess” and “queen,” and the heart-eye emoji was an extremely popular response to her post. In also amassed more than 1.6 million likes over a span of five hours.