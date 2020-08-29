Chadwick Boseman’s Last Instagram Post Was A Photo Of Him With Kamala Harris

Actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43. The Black Panther star passed away after a roughly four-year battle with stage III and later stage IV colon cancer. Boseman shared his final Instagram post two weeks ago, and the shot was of him with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

In the image, Boseman and Harris posed in front of a sign at an event for keeping immigrant families together. The duo were looking at a different camera than the one taking the picture, and they had their arms around each other.

The actor wore a white T-shirt with writing on the front, which he paired with dark pants. Boseman also accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses over his eyes to protect them from the bright sunlight. He sported a fashionable scruff on his face.

Harris was all smiles as she posed with the actor, and she wore a cream-colored blazer with an ebony button over a white T-shirt, which she paired with black pants. She wore her hair in loose waves that fell from a trendy side part with shorter pieces framing her face.

In his caption, the late 21 Bridges star kept it simple while expressing his happiness for Harris and encouraging his followers and fans to vote in November. The photo received over 530,000 likes and more than 3,100 comments from people expressing their thoughts about Harris being selected by former Vice President Joe Biden in his run for the presidency. Biden served with President Barack Obama from 2008 through 2016.

The post received even more attention and comments as fans learned the actor had passed away, and many expressed their condolences to those he left behind. Many emoji, like broken hearts, appeared as people put visual expressions of their emotions at hearing the star was gone.

“Rest in peace to the Black Panther,” read one new comment.

“Bro, nah. Say it ain’t so, bro. RIP,” a second heartbroken fan wrote.

“Rest in peace, sweet angel! I am a person high risk of colon cancer as well. I’m in remission from Crohn’s but suffer terrible IBS. Medications are starting to not help. God bless you, and thank you for all the fun and charm you brought to the big screen. Sweet angel. My heart goes out to your family! Rip hero!” wrote a third Instagrammer, who found joy in Boseman’s performances.

“Rest In Peace, King. We’ll miss you so much,” a fourth fan declared.

Upon hearing about Boseman’s death, Harris took to social media to share her grief with the rest of the world. Her post featured a photo of herself with him at the same event, and they both smiled enthusiastically.

“Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”