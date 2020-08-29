Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Her Booty In Camo Bra & Shorts

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima took to the social media platform on Thursday, August 27, to share a two-photo slideshow of herself wearing a matching camouflage set consisting of a sports bra and booty shorts that showed off all of her curves. The sultry pictures were a hit with her 4.1 million followers, who wasted no time in commenting on the post.

Bruna tagged the location of the images as Los Angeles, where it appeared to be a beautiful day. A blue sky shone overhead as she posed on a sidewalk in front of a green tree.

She rocked a tiny top emblazoned with a gray, black, yellow, and white camo print. The bra was cut into a racerback style, showing off her sun-kissed skin. The skimpy shorts dipped low on her midriff but rode up high on her waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Bruna’s caramel blond tresses were parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulder in her signature pin-straight style.

As for her jewelry, Bruna opted to accessorize with a silver watch on one wrist, as well as multiple rings on her fingers.

In the first image, Bruna stood tall and from the side. She arched her back, which made her derriere pop in the teeny bottoms. Fans also caught a glimpse at her sideboob from this angle. She threw a look over her shoulder and tugged at the ends of her hair. She glanced directly at the camera, the corners of her mouth turned upwards in a slight smile.

The second shot was similar to the first, only arched her body even more, making her booty the focal point of the photo.

“The fit looks amazing on u,” one fan wrote, punctuating their comment with three flame emoji.

“You’re a ten for me,” shared another social media user, following up their message with hands raised in praise.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” said a third follower, including two red hearts for emphasis.

“U hella fine bra,” commented a fourth person, adding a drooling face.

At the time of this writing, the photo set racked up more than 80,000 comments and received over 700 likes.

This is just the most recent time that Bruna has showed off her backside on her Instagram account. As The Inquisitr reported, the model recently shared a workout video on the social media platform, which showed her doing multiple squats in skintight leggings that really made her derriere stand out.