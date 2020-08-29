Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Major Cleavage Under Neon-Green Blazer

Italian beauty Chiara Ferragni captured hearts around the world on social media when she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Friday, August 28. The internet sensation headed to Instagram to share the update with her 20.8 million followers, and it quickly gained traction with her fans.

The 33-year-old glowed as she photographed herself with her phone while indoors. She took center stage in the image, positioning her reflection directly in front of the camera’s lens as she struck a pose. She emitted a flirtatious vibe as she smiled, directing her gaze toward the camera’s lens, and pushed her chest forward.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Chiara’s famous figure seemingly stole the show, as she displayed her curves in a stylish, but slightly revealing outfit.

She opted for a black top that looked to be quite tight on her, hugging her assets. The garment also featured a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Chiara sported a neon-green blazer over the top. The jacket was quite large on her and featured wide sleeves. She teamed the piece with a matching skirt that featured a high-waisted design and showed off her legs and thighs, as it was quite short.

She accessorized the look with a watch, a pair of earrings, and a number of necklaces.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Milan, Italy. She also elaborated in the post’s caption that she was inside of her “new office.”

The image was instantly met with a large amount of approval and support from fans, accumulating more than 439,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 1,400 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her physique, her beauty, and her fashionable ensemble.

“You look absolutely amazing,” one social media user wrote.

“Marvelous woman,” a second individual commented in Italian, according to Google Translator.

“You are looking beautiful in green,” a third follower chimed in.

“Gorgeous as always,” a fourth individual declared, following their compliment with a string of fire emoji.

Chiara has shared many stunning shots of herself these past few weeks as she has been on vacation throughout most of the summer. Just on August 26, she dazzled her followers after rocking a revealing gray lingerie set that again flaunted her flawless form, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 548,000 likes, so far.