Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Major Cleavage Under Neon-Green Blazer

Italian beauty Chiara Ferragni captured her fans’ hearts on social media when she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Friday, August 28. The internet sensation headed to Instagram to share the update with her 20.8 million followers, and it quickly gained traction with her admirers.

The 33-year-old glowed as she photographed herself with her phone while indoors. She took center stage in the image as she struck a pose. She emitted a flirtatious vibe as she smiled, directing her gaze at the camera’s lens while pushing her chest forward.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Chiara’s famous figure seemingly stole the show, as she displayed her curves in a stylish, but slightly revealing outfit.

She opted for a black top that looked to be quite tight on her, hugging her assets. The garment also featured a plunging neckline that allowed her to expose an ample amount of cleavage.

Chiara sported a neon green blazer over the top. The jacket was quite large on her and featured wide sleeves. She teamed the piece with a matching skirt that featured a high-waisted design. She accessorized the look with a watch, a pair of earrings, and a number of necklaces.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Milan, Italy. She also elaborated in the post’s caption that she was inside her “new office” in the city.

The image was instantly met with a large amount of approval from her fans, accumulating more than 439,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 1,400 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her physique, her beauty, and her fashionable ensemble.

“You look absolutely amazing,” one social media user wrote.

“Marvelous woman,” a second individual commented in Italian, according to Google Translate.

“You are looking beautiful in green,” a third follower chimed in.

“Gorgeous as always,” a fourth individual declared, following their compliment with a string of fire emoji.

Chiara has shared many stunning shots of herself these past few weeks as she has been on vacation throughout most of the summer. On August 26, she dazzled her followers after rocking a revealing gray lingerie set while again flaunting her flawless form, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 548,000 likes and has also gotten well over 1,000 comments so far.