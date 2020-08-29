Taylor Simone Ledward: Who Is Chadwick Boseman’s Wife?

The family of Chadwick Boseman announced Friday that the acclaimed Black Panther has died at the age of 43. According to a post on his Instagram profile, which can be seen here, he passed away while at home after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor, who also starred in films such as Marshall and Da 5 Bloods, is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward. Ledward — in addition to Boseman’s family — was at his side as he passed away.

She Also Works In The Entertainment Industry

According to Oprah Magazine, Ledward and Boseman shared a love of the entertainment industry. However, while Boseman focused his attention on acting, Ledward instead leaned toward music. It has been reported that she graduated from California State Polytechnic University (Cal Poly), Pomona in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in music industry studies.

The Pair Were First Linked In 2015

Though Ledward and Boseman made sure that their romance was kept under the radar, the two appear to have been at item since around 2015, when pictures first surfaced of the couple traveling together at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The rumors of a relationship only grew stronger after the duo were spotted holding hands after Boseman’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in June 2017.

Ledward and Boseman’s relationship continued to progress and the duo was serious enough that the music aficionado attended the Black Panther after-party with the King T’Challa actor in February 2018.

Their romance continued to jump from strength to strength following the success of the Marvel action movie, and the pair were pictured attending a basketball game together later that month along with Boseman’s co-star Michael B. Jordan.

Though the two declined to make any public statements on their relationship, Ledward’s grandmother spilled the beans in April 2018, confirming that the two were indeed an item.

“They respect each other,” she said. “She’s very happy, and he is, too.”

It was not just Ledward’s grandmother who verified the romance. A social media user who was verified as Ledward’s sister by Oprah Mag also wrote a public tribute to the couple following online speculation on Boseman’s love life.

“His real life queen is gorgeous, and together they embody true love,” she wrote. “Not to mention they would make some beautiful babies!”

Ledward And Boseman Got Engaged In October 2019

Ledward and Boseman finally made their public debut in January 2019 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The two looked very happy together, and they posed for photos on the red carpet along with This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe. Brown and Boseman were not only friends but also colleagues, with the former playing T’Challa’s uncle Prince N’Jobu in Black Panther.

Just 10 months later, the couple finally decided to tie the knot in late October 2019. Boseman proposed to Ledward with a large diamond ring.

“Chadwick and Simone got engaged. It was a long time coming and everyone is really happy,” a friend of the couple told the celebrity news outlet.

The engagement news also confirmed that Boseman and Ledward planned to get married in early 2020. Though no further details have been released about the wedding, the two had reportedly gotten married before Boseman’s death.