NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Send No. 6 Pick To Bulls For Zach LaVine, Per ‘Fadeaway World’

With the improvements shown by the face of the franchise, Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks are expected to make moves that could speed up their rebuild in the 2020 offseason. Instead of adding more young talents to their roster, the Hawks may consider targeting established players that could help Young carry the team to the top of the Eastern Conference next year. Having a plethora of trade assets, the Hawks will be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this fall.

One of the potential targets for the Hawks in the 2020 offseason is Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. According to Fadeaway World, Atlanta could acquire LaVine by sending a package centered on the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to Chicago.

“Atlanta is in a good position moving forward. It has a bunch of young, talented players and plenty of cap space to work with. With Trae Young now a star, John Collins on one of the best contracts in the league and the newly-acquired Clint Capela controlling the paint, the team’s main pitfall is youth and perimeter playmakers besides Young. Adding LaVine solves this issue, and the Hawks have enough assets to realistically trade for the disgruntled Chicago star. Atlanta could offer a combination of the No. 6 pick, either De’Andre Hunter or Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter, Bruno Fernando, Skal Labissière, Damian Jones and DeAndre’ Bembry.”

Elsa / Getty Images

With their goal to become more competitive in the 2020-21 NBA season, trading the No. 6 pick for LaVine would make a lot of sense for the Hawks. LaVine wouldn’t turn the Hawks into an instant title contender in the Eastern Conference, but he could strengthen their chances of ending their playoff drought next year. LaVine would give them a very reliable second scoring option next to Young which could help them improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 27 in the league, scoring 104.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

This season, he averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If LaVine meshes well with Atlanta’s core of Young, Clint Capela, John Collins, and De’Andre Hunter and familiarizes himself with Coach Lloyd Pierce’s system, the Hawks would undeniably become a huge headache to every team in the Eastern Conference next year.

Though he’s yet to officially demand a trade, LaVine is clearly upset with the Bulls’ inability to contend for the NBA championship title. If they wouldn’t show him a clear direction in the 2020 offseason, it wouldn’t be surprising if he decides to follow the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Chicago this fall. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, expect the Hawks to make a move.