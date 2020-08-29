Eva Longoria, 45, Flaunts Killer Figure In Pale Pink Swimsuit In Cabo

Eva Longoria made a splash at the pool while enjoying a trip to Mexico with a friend. She has been rocking plenty of swimsuits this summer, and luckily for fans, she has been sharing glimpses with them on her Instagram page. This time, the paparazzi beat her to the punch and captured her in another sexy swim ensemble.

A series of images were shared by The Daily Mail on Friday, and they captured Longoria and a friend relaxing by a pool in Cabo San Lucas. According to the report, the actress has been vacationing there for the past few days.

The photos were snapped shortly after the Desperate Housewives star had taken a dip in the pool, and one of the shots captured Longoria facing the camera. She held her cellphone in front of her chest and wore an inquisitive look on her face. The actress stood behind a few bushes of lush greenery, and a few trees surrounded the space in the background.

Longoria flaunted her fit physique in a one-piece swimsuit that boasted a pale pink color that complemented her allover glow. The trendy attire featured one thick shoulder strap that secured over her left arm while the opposite shoulder was left bare.

The body of the suit was tight on her petite frame, and her defined abs could be seen beneath the fabric. Thanks to the high-cut design of the swimwear, the A-lister’s shapely legs could also be seen.

Philipp Schmidli / Getty Images

Another image showed Longoria posed in profile. She looked over her shoulder with a slight smile and wore her long, dark tresses slicked back out of her face. A third snapshot showed Longoria with her back facing the camera and the cheeky design of the suit offered a glimpse of her pert derriere.

Longoria snapped a few photos of her brunette friend, who also flaunted an enviable figure. The friend sported a bikini that boasted a deep red hue. She covered up with a mesh white robe that showed off her skin underneath. She styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and accessorized the look with a shell necklace.

This is not the first time in recent days that Longoria has shown off her bombshell body. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that she sizzled in a one-piece swimsuit with an aqua blue hue while enjoying time with her son, Santiago. The upload was met with plenty of praise from her loyal audience.