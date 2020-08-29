Angela Simmons Rocks A Pink Top & Daisy Dukes

Angela Simmons took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 27, to share a four-photo slideshow on the social media platform. She tantalized her 6.7 million followers with a picture set that featured her wearing a flowy pink top and skimpy denim shorts.

Her light-wash Daisy Dukes were so short that her top covered them in nearly all of the photos. Only the frayed hem could be seen.

The top featured straps that featured bows and circled around her shoulders. The garment sported a modest V-neck. Her buxom bust pulled the high-low shirt up on her body.

Angela paired the ensemble with studded kitten heels that matched the carnation hue of her shirt.

Angela styled her hair in cornrows that transitioned into a half-up, half-down look with waves that cascaded down her back and shoulders. Her tresses were dark at the roots, but quickly transformed into a honey blond shade.

As for her jewelry, Angela wore a necklace, a watch, and multiple diamond earrings.

Angela bent at the waist in the first shot. She pulled on the bottom of her shorts. She looked off-camera, a large grin plastered to her face. Her pearly white teeth shined.

The second snap showed her staring directly at the lens with a serious expression on her face. Her lips were slightly parted. She stood to the side in this image, her hands resting on the front of her Daisy Dukes.

She placed one hand on her hip in the third picture, the other on the back of her head. Her long legs seemed to stretch on forever.

The fourth and final photo depicted Angela showing off her full ensemble. She turned her head to the side and pursed her pout.

Her millions of followers immediately flocked to the comment section of the post, eager to tell the reality star what they thought of her latest look.

“It’s the heels and the smile for me!” declared one fan, punctuating their comment with four pink hearts.

“Giving me Baby Doll vibes,” shared a second social media user.

“Dem shoes,” complimented a third person, following up their message with four flame emoji.

“Happiness looks good on you boo,” wrote a fourth follower, including a heart-eye emoji and an “OK” hand symbol for emphasis.

