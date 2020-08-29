Chadwick Boseman Dead, ‘Black Panther’ Actor Dies At 43

Chadwick Boseman has died. The actor’s cause of death is colon cancer.

According to an update on his Instagram page, Boseman was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer back in 2016. He battled the disease for the past four years as it progressed to Stage IV.

Boseman is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

Boseman Kept Diagnosis Quiet

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

According to The Associated Press, the actor had not spoken publicly about his cancer battle in the four years since his diagnosis. The report noted that Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family members.

After his passing, his family released a statement saying that he had continued to work while undergoing treatment, appearing in a series of films while also going through surgeries and chemotherapy.

That included his most famous role as King T’Challa in Black Panther.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” family members said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

While Boseman kept his fight with cancer a secret, TMZ noted that some fans had grown concerned in recent weeks as he shared a series of social media posts in which he looked frail. That included a video shared in April commemorating Jackie Robinson Day by praising an initiative that was donating $4.2 million in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals serving African American communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, his face and neck were noticeably thinner, prompting some fans to question whether he was in poor health.

Tributes Pour In For Black Panther Star

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

With the announcement of Boseman’s death late on Friday night, many from the entertainment world took to social media to share their condolences and remember a talented life cut short too soon.

I keep thinking about my 3-year-old in his Black Panther costume. How he wore it almost every day when he got it, refused to take it off. The way he walked around saying “I’m the Black Panther.” How happy it made him. What Chadwick gave us was immeasurable. What an enormous loss. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) August 29, 2020

Others noted the strength it must have taken to continue working through such a difficult health battle — all while keeping it quiet.

Thinking about all the stuff Chadwick Boseman made and did after a devastating diagnosis and in the midst of what must have been absolutely grueling treatments. And all that with no one outside his circle catching on at all. Truly an amazing talent. What a cruel, cruel loss. RIP — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 29, 2020

Many praised the actor for the series of iconic and culturally significant roles he played. Black Panther had been widely lauded both for his performance and for featuring a Black superhero in a genre not always known for its diversity. He was also praised for his portrayal of Robinson in the movie 42.

Boseman himself spoke about the role and the importance of playing the baseball icon, and the barriers the Brooklyn Dodgers star broke down in the sports world.

“The story is relevant because we still stand on his shoulders,” he said, via TMZ. “He started something – I would even say maybe he didn’t even start it, it started before him. But he carried the torch. And he carried it alone for a period of time before other people could help him.”

Chadwick Boseman, who played Jackie Robinson in “42,” has died at the age of 42 on Jackie Robinson Day. What an awful loss for this world. pic.twitter.com/8yNYJDvZbF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 29, 2020

Boseman passed away on Friday, which was the observation of Jackie Robinson Day this year as the coronavirus pandemic prevented teams from celebrating on its normal day.