Rianna Conner Carpenter Shows Off Her Amazing Figure As She Poses For ‘Maxim’ New Zealand’s Cover

American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter went online on Friday, August 28, and treated her fans to a hot throwback snapshot.

In the pic, which was captured for the cover of Maxim New Zealand, Rianna rocked a camo-print crop top that left little to the imagination by exposing major underboob. The tiny garment also drew attention to her slender waist.

Rianna, who is a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran, teamed the top with black panties. She wore a fanny pack around her waist and completed her attire with a pair of combat boots.

She wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic curls, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of accessories, Rianna opted for dog tags which she hung on her back.

The shoot took place at a nondescript location, against a white background. Rianna struck a side pose and knelt on a white platform. In the process, she put her sexy legs and things on full display. She placed a hand on her thigh and slightly arched her back. The model seductively parted her lips and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, Rianna expressed her gratitude for being featured on the cover of Maxim magazine, adding that it had long been her dream. She informed users that her picture was captured by Letshoot photography service. Besides, she tagged her makeup artist, tattoo artist, and her publicist.

Within six hours, the picture amassed 8,400 likes. Many of Rianna’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared 230 messages in which they congratulated her and praised her amazing body.

“Congratulations!! You definitely deserve it!!” one of her fans commented.

“The most beautiful and sweetest Marine I have ever seen,” chimed in another user.

“You have another cover! That’s awesome. Absolutely killing it. So well deserved!” a third admirer remarked.

“Tbh, I don’t know why they took this long to do it, you’re just as drop-dead gorgeous on the inside as the outside. You’re the dream,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “pure perfection,” and “fantastic pic,” to express their adoration for Rianna.

Several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Syd Wilder, Shani Hollywood, Bethany Giura, and Alysia Magen.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, Rianna shared a very sexy snapshot in which she wore a barely there black bikini top. The garment was so tiny that it could only conceal her nipples and put her breasts on full display.