Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Insane Curves In Tiny Mustard Bikini

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel captivated tens of thousands of social media users after she shared a tantalizing new post on Friday, August 28. The 27-year-old stunner took to Instagram to share the snap with her 1.3 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of many.

The Venezuelan television personality, who is famously known for being Kylie Jenner’s former personal assistant on Life Of Kylie, was photographed outdoors for the image. Victoria took center stage as she lay on her stomach and filled nearly the entire frame while a beige wall, the ocean, and the sky filled the background behind her. She emanated sultry energy as she pouted, propped her hips out, and directed her gaze straight at the camera’s lens.

Her long black locks were pulled back into a messy bun that sat atop her head, likely to keep her hair from falling around her face. Her enviable figure easily captured the attention of her followers, though, as she showed off her famous curves in a revealing bikini.

She opted for a mustard bikini top with two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment also featured tiny triangular cups that barely contained her assets as she revealed a great deal of cleavage and a bit of sideboob.

Victoria teamed the top with matching bottoms that were seemingly designed with a scanty, high-rise cut that showed off her curvaceous hips and bodacious backside. The piece also featured high-waisted side straps that drew eyes toward her flat midriff.

She added a pair of clear sunglasses to her seaside look. She further accessorized with two gold necklaces and a few bracelets.

The update was quickly met with a lot of support from fans, garnering more than 62,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. More than 200 users took to the comments section to offer the model praise about her body, her good looks, and her choice of swimsuit.

“Precious and beautiful woman,” one fan wrote, in Spanish, according to Google Translate.

“The most wonderful and beautiful,” a second admirer added, following their statement with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“My dream girl,” a third individual chimed in.

“Stunning beauty,” a fourth person asserted.

Victoria has dazzled her social media followers on a number of occasions this past week. Yesterday, she shared another eye-catching slideshow of herself in a snakeskin-print bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has since received more than 194,000 likes, proving to be a popular one.