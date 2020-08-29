Scarlett Bordeaux Gets Dirty In Gold String Bikini At Sunset: ‘I Just Need You’

Scarlett Bordeaux shared a sexy picture of her in a bikini and lying on the beach at golden hour. The WWE/NXT wrestler’s Instagram followers responded positively to her latest post.

The stunner posed in front of a gently rolling sea with the sun low on the horizon and glowing golden through light clouds and reflecting off the water below. She was on the sandy beach and had clearly been lying on her stomach, which left granules of sand covering her taut abs and curvy legs. Scarlett propped herself up on one shapely arm, and she held the other behind her with her hand on her hip. She crossed one leg over the other, resting them both on the sand.

Scarlett’s platinum blond hair hung in loose waves over her shoulder, nearly touching the ground below her. She looked down and to one side with part of her face obscured in shadow. The model’s nose, full lips, and one eye were highlighted in the shot.

She wore a sparkly gold bikini top with a strap that stretched tight between the two triangles of fabric over her breasts. The tiny swimwear revealed an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage. The matching bottoms rode low on her hips, revealing her curves and also hints of two tattoos.

In her caption, Scarlett credited Daniel Forero for the photography, and her followers shared plenty of love. At least 32,600 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and almost 260 took the time to leave a positive comment for her. Many indicated that they thought she looked hot by including the flame emoji in their replies.

“Girl, you don’t have to do us like this every day,” teased one fan who also included a red heart-eye smiley.

“She is the hottest woman in WWE right now. Nobody can touch her,” a second devotee declared.

“You bathed in the sea to remove the sand, right?” wondered a third Instagrammer who also added a wave and a bikini emoji.

“I am really going to miss you and Kross on TV. You two have such a great friggin act. I look forward to yall’s return. You look amazing,” a fourth follower wrote.

Scarlett regularly treats her Instagram audience to sexy pictures of herself, and they reward her efforts with plenty of praise. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a shot of herself emerging from the ocean in a wet cropped top and black bottoms.