Scarlett Bordeaux Gets Dirty In Gold String Bikini At Sunset: ‘I Just Need You’

Scarlett Bordeaux shared a sexy picture of her lying in the sand on the beach in a bikini at golden hour. The WWE/NXT wrestler’s followers on the popular social media platform responded positively to her latest post.

The wrester posed in front of a gently rolling sea with the sun low on the horizon, glowing golden through light clouds and reflecting off the water below. She was on the sandy beach and had clearly laid on her stomach, leaving granules of sand covering her taut stomach and curvy legs. Scarlett held herself up with one shapely arm, and she held the other back behind her with her hand rest on her hip. She crossed one leg over the other, resting them both on the beach.

Scarlett’s platinum blond hair hung in loose waves over her should, nearly touching the earth below her, She looked down and to one side with part of her face obscured in a shadow. The model’s strong nose, full lips, and one eye were highlighted in the shot. She wore a sparkly gold bikini top with a string that stretched tight between the two triangles of fabric that protected her modesty. The tiny swimwear revealed an ample glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage. The matching bottoms rode low on her hips, revealing her curves and also hints of two tattoos that she had over either hipbone.

In her caption, Scarlett credited Daniel Forero with the photography, and her followers shared plenty of love. At least 32,600 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and almost 260 took the time to leave a positive comment for the wrestler. Many indicated that they thought she looked hot by including the flame emoji in their replies.

“Girl, you don’t have to do us like this every day,” teased one fan who also included a red heart-eye smiley.

“She is the hottest woman in WWE right now. Nobody can touch her,” a second devotee declared.

“You bathed in the sea to remove the sand, right?” wondered a third Instagrammer who also added a wave and a bikini emoji.

“I am really going to miss you and Kross on TV. You two have such a great friggin act. I look forward to yall’s return. You look amazing,” a fourth follower wrote.

Scarlett regularly treats her Instagram followers to sexy pictures of herself, and they reward her efforts with plenty of praise. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a shot of herself emerging from the ocean in a wet cropped top and bottoms of a black two-piece.