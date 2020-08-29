‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Sonny Shares An Emotional Moment With Mike

Mike’s life is nearing the end, and next week on General Hospital Sonny will be spending what may be their last moments together. According to spoilers by Soap Central, the mobster will head to Turning Woods to sit with his dad.

Sonny is finding it difficult to accept the fact that Mike won’t be around for much longer. He seems to be trying to make up for lost time. He just wants to have more moments with him. However, Mike is getting weaker with each passing day. His son heads to Turning Woods on Monday and it is expected to turn into somewhat of an emotional moment between the two men. General Hospital added a preview for Monday’s episode showing Sonny by Mike’s bedside talking to him about the mistakes that he had made in the past.

The father and son spent a lot of time apart not really knowing each other well. Only recently have they gotten close after Mike’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Now the time has come to say goodbye as every visit could very well be the last.

In the preview, Sonny sits down with Mike, who seems incoherent, chatting about the past and says how sorry he is for judging his him. It’s a bittersweet moment, despite the fact that Mike doesn’t seem to aware of his presence. However, Sonny seems to feel him squeezing his hand and gets excited about that.

Just when it feels that he is about to lose his father, something happens to give him hope that Mike may want to hold on a while longer. It sounds like he can hear Sonny and wants to make sure that his son knows that he forgives him and that he loves him.

Valerie Durant / ABC

The following week spoilers say that Mike will slip further away, so it sounds like it’s getting close to the inevitable moment when Sonny finally loses his dad.

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Sonny is so consumed with this situation that Carly and Jason will be picking up the slack while he is with his dad. On Friday, Carly found herself in her own situation concerning Nelle Benson. Carly may be forced to lie about what happened in the woods between her and Nelle.

At this point, Sonny has no idea what’s going on with his wife, but Jax will be in on it and that may throw a wedge in their relationships.

General Hospital promises much more drama and heartbreak as Mike’s final moments with Sonny may be his last.