Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Stunning Figure In A Tube Top & Jeans For Latest Post

Model Viktoria Varga looked stunning while showcasing her slender figure in two photos for her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she was photographed on outdoor stairs as she struck poses wearing a tube top and a pair of jeans.

The 28-year-old has been posting snaps in her native country since returning home recently, and in this update she tagged the location as Rába part Győr in Hungary. She posed on an outdoor staircase that had a tattered brick wall next to it.

In the pictures, Varga wore her long blond hair down and swept to the right side of her head. She rocked a black tube top that had a green and white floral pattern, and left her midriff exposed. The fashion designer sported a pair of light-colored blue jeans along with black open-toe high heels. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and rings, and a black purse which complemented her ensemble.

For the first snap, the Hungarian turned her body to the side and extended her left leg while leaning over and resting her crossed arms on her knee. Varga’s hair partially covered her right eye, and she had a fierce look across her gorgeous face. This angle showed off her toned legs and accentuated her thighs and defined backside.

Varga took a more relaxed approach to the second photo, as she looked towards the camera with her feet resting on the step in front of her. There was a giant smile across the social media influencer’s face, and she hunched forward to rest her elbows on her knees. Fans caught a hint of her cleavage in the small top in this shot.

In the caption, Varga said she was a mix of the elegant woman and carefree girl depicted in the two photos, and asked which personality type her fans preferred. She added a dancing and shrug emoji before uploading the images on Friday.

Many of the model’s 475,000 Instagram followers took notice of the snaps, and nearly 9,000 found their way to the “like” button. Varga received more than 120 comments. Her boyfriend – Italian soccer player Graziano Pelle – left a series of heart-eye emoji in the comment section, and the replies were littered with those. Multiple fans responded to the caption.

“Love the classy lady but have to give it to fun girl,” one follower replied.

“I love fun girls! but I want to be a classy lady like you,” another added.

“Such beauty with a mischievous engaging smile,” an admirer commented.

“You’re looking amazing,” a fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Varga scintillated her followers in a small bra and matching underwear.