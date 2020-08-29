Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick, Along With Pups Pinot & Ramen, Reunite In Los Angeles Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Start

Former The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is a contestant on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars this fall, and now she’s got her full support team in California with her. On Friday, Kaitlyn’s beau Jason Tartick shared some updates via Instagram showing his journey to Los Angeles to join his gal for her run on DWTS.

Those who have been following Kaitlyn know that she was announced as a Season 29 contestant a while back. According to one of her Instagram posts, she arrived in California on August 19. She took one of the couple’s dogs, Ramen, with her, while Jason and their other canine Pinot stayed in Tennessee. Luckily, that separation was just temporary.

The Bachelorette fans may have thought that Jason and the one pup would be staying in Tennessee while Kaitlyn did Dancing with the Stars, especially given all of the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, professional partners who are part of married couples will apparently be living separately throughout the competition. However, it seems that individuals like Kaitlyn don’t need to be completely isolated from their loved ones.

Jason documented much of his journey on Friday as he and Pinot flew from Tennessee to California. In one Instagram post, he shared a photo of the dog in an airline seat next to the window. He teased that they had a one-way ticket to cheer on his “mother” and see his “brother,” and not long after that, the family was reunited again.

Friday evening, Jason uploaded a short video showing Ramen and Pinot reuniting. Apparently, this was the first time the two boys had been apart for long since the younger dog joined the crew a few months ago. They were quite obviously thrilled to be together again.

Jason filmed as he opened the door to the apartment in Los Angeles and the canine brothers reunited. It was an adorable sight that prompted a lot of sweet comments from fans of the lovebirds.

“Sweetest thing I’ve seen all day!!” one person wrote.

“I think all of our hearts dropped,” another fan said.

“Omg that is the sweetest! Got all emotional,” someone else noted.

“Awww that is so cute and sweet! They r so happy to see each other! I love it,” another commenter posted.

It looks like The Bachelorette fans can probably expect frequent updates from both Jason and Kaitlyn as they embrace this wild opportunity for her to do Dancing with the Stars. Season 29 debuts on ABC on September 14 and with any luck, the Bristowe-Tartick crew will be remaining in Los Angeles together until mid-November or so.