Ana Cheri Nearly Spills Out Of Skimpy Swimwear In ‘Shameless Bikini Post’ Throwback

Ana Cheri is missing her old bikini body.

The fitness model took to Instagram on Friday to share a steamy video of herself dancing in a two-piece swimsuit that just barely kept her covered enough to stay within the site’s strict rules against overt nudity. She stood flexing her stomach muscles and adjusting the orange wrap that covered her bikini bottoms.

Cheri flashed a slight smile as she struck a pose before taking a step toward the camera at the conclusion of the recording. In the background, the song “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles played as Cheri bounced in place, suggesting that either it’s not much of a throwback — as the song was released in recent weeks — or that she re-dubbed the song over an older video.

Cheri’s racy post can be seen here.

While she didn’t say exactly when the clip had been recorded, Cheri said that she was missing the body she showed off in the video and said it was inspiring her to get back in the gym and work harder.

“Shameless Bikini Post! I want these abs back gonna up the intensity of my workouts now,” she wrote, encouraging her followers to tag a friend for motivation.

The revealing video was a huge hit with her fans, taking less than 10 minutes to rack up more than 10,000 likes. Many of her followers heeded the advice to tag in a friend, while others left some compliments for the fitness model and her amazing physique.

“Beautiful lady,” another added.

“So hot,” wrote another, adding a series of fire emoji to emphasize the point.

Others took note of the almost impossibly small top that she wore, hinting that she may need to find a larger size.

“Not sure that top fits you, but still beautiful,” one follower wrote.

It wasn’t exactly clear what sets her past bikini body apart from the current one, as Cheri regularly gets attention for her social media posts, where she shows off her well-toned physique and gives followers a glimpse of the hard work she puts into looking so good. As The Inquisitr reported, she made a post earlier on Friday while wearing a partially unzipped black sports bra that showed off plenty of skin.